Tony Romo Wins 2019 American Century Championship; Stephen Curry Finishes 7th

Tony Romo Wins 2019 American Century Championship; Stephen Curry Finishes 7thJuly 14, 2019
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL on CBS color commentator Tony Romo won his second straight American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Stateline, Nevada, on Sunday.
Romo, an amateur golfer who received a sponsor exemption to play in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship the last two years, easily held off a field led by former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder in a modified Stableford scoring system:
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
He's become the man to beat in Tahoe! @TonyRomo just went back-to-back at the @ACChampionship! #ACCgolf https://t.co/Pg02m28cPx
The ex-Cowboy has proved to be as good at celebrity golf as he is at predicting plays during live NFL broadcasts, and that showed en route to his wire-to-wire win.
Elsewhere, Golden State Warriors point guard and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry finished seventh, but that paled in comparison to a personal victory over his father, former NBA shooting guard Dell Curry:
Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors
A bet’s a bet. @StephenCurry30 prevails over Dell 🎤 https://t.co/ob1OJc78r8
No word on the senior Curry's karaoke choice yet, although the last time a Curry was involved in a musical number turned out to be a hit with millions of views:
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
Warriors played a remix of Fergie’s national anthem in the locker room. 😂 (via @StephenCurry30) https://t.co/ATCWbMSs9G
The two played alongside future Hall of Fame shooting guard Ray Allen:
LetsGoWarriors👌💛💙 @LetsGoWarriors
No. 5 was a bonanza for all three. Currently Ray 38, Steph 36, Dell 32 #accgolf #LetsGoWarriorsLive https://t.co/GcmmpMq7Ox
Curry also played some basketball on the golf course and probably caused serious panic among Warriors fans when he rose for this dunk:
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
This is what the fans came to see at the 17th tee! @StephenCurry30 with the dunk 🏀 #ACCgolf https://t.co/IzpFmPibK8
Thankfully, Curry finished the slam unscathed.
Otherwise, Basketball Hall of Famer, Inside the NBA analyst and hero of weekend golf warriors everywhere Charles Barkley couldn't wait to get his round started:
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
Teeing off before they finish your intro? Now THAT is ready golf from Charles Barkley 😂 #ACCgolf https://t.co/M2VBMEiY9c
Barkley is the owner of a unique swing, and the oddsmakers didn't favor his chances entering the tournament. Per TSN's John McMullen, he had astronomical 7500-1 odds to win it all. Though he struggled, Barkley avoided a last-place finish.
John McMullen @JFMcMullen
Pederson and Nagy are both listed st 100/1 at the American Century Championship. Payton at 2000/1 after a poor showing last year. Poor Charles Barkley is 7500/1. Tony Romo is the favorite at 5/2. #Eagles #NFL
On the other end of the scoreboard, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoyed a nice top-25 finish thanks in part to this laser on the par-three 12th:
NBC Sports @NBCSports
Golfer by day, quarterback by night. @AaronRodgers12 came oh so close to a hole in one! https://t.co/gSikS8iNLP
Next year's tournament at Edgewood Tahoe South will take place July 7-12.
Live Leaderboard: John Deere Classic