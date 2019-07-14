Tony Romo Wins 2019 American Century Championship; Stephen Curry Finishes 7th

Jonathan Devich/Getty Images

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current NFL on CBS color commentator Tony Romo won his second straight American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Stateline, Nevada, on Sunday.

Romo, an amateur golfer who received a sponsor exemption to play in the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship the last two years, easily held off a field led by former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder in a modified Stableford scoring system:

The ex-Cowboy has proved to be as good at celebrity golf as he is at predicting plays during live NFL broadcasts, and that showed en route to his wire-to-wire win.

Elsewhere, Golden State Warriors point guard and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry finished seventh, but that paled in comparison to a personal victory over his father, former NBA shooting guard Dell Curry:

No word on the senior Curry's karaoke choice yet, although the last time a Curry was involved in a musical number turned out to be a hit with millions of views:

The two played alongside future Hall of Fame shooting guard Ray Allen:

Curry also played some basketball on the golf course and probably caused serious panic among Warriors fans when he rose for this dunk:

Thankfully, Curry finished the slam unscathed.

Otherwise, Basketball Hall of Famer, Inside the NBA analyst and hero of weekend golf warriors everywhere Charles Barkley couldn't wait to get his round started:

Barkley is the owner of a unique swing, and the oddsmakers didn't favor his chances entering the tournament. Per TSN's John McMullen, he had astronomical 7500-1 odds to win it all. Though he struggled, Barkley avoided a last-place finish.

On the other end of the scoreboard, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoyed a nice top-25 finish thanks in part to this laser on the par-three 12th:

Next year's tournament at Edgewood Tahoe South will take place July 7-12.