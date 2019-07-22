Every NFL Team's Biggest Reason for Optimism Heading into Camps

1 of 32

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

We don't know exactly what to expect from Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense, though he may roll out a variation of the Air Raid scheme he used at Texas Tech over the last six years.

Running back David Johnson offered some insight that should grab everyone's attention. Kingsbury's offense may operate at a record tempo, per ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss.

"We're going to get the ball down the field as fast as we can," Johnson said while estimating a whopping 99-95 plays per game. "We're trying to get a lot of plays in the game."

"That has never been done before, according to ESPN Stats & Information," Weinfuss wrote. "No team has averaged 80 offensive plays per game. In fact, it's rare for a team to run 90 plays in a game at all. There have been only 66 instances in which a team has reached that mark in a game, including overtime games, in the Super Bowl Era."

In 2018, Arizona ran 902 plays, averaging a shade more than 56 per contest. That's a major difference between Johnson's expectations and the Cardinals offense last year, and teams will now have to figure out how to keep pace with a group consistently pushing the ball.

Kingsbury balked at outside talk about a pass-heavy objective going into each game. He envisions more balance, which bodes well for Johnson.

"It's going to be wide-open every single snap, throw it every play," Kingsbury said. "That's not what it's going to be."

As Johnson looks to rediscover his 2016 All-Pro form, he'll have an opportunity to do so in a potentially record-breaking offensive pace.