Former NHL Player Greg Johnson Dies at Age 48

Former NHL center Greg Johnson died Monday at the age of 48.

Tom Laidlaw, his former agent, provided the news Tuesday to Kevin Allen of USA Today. The cause of death wasn't immediately released.

Johnson, who was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the 1989 NHL draft, played for the Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators during a pro career that stretched from 1993 through 2006.

"It was the worst phone call I've received in a while," former Preds goalie Chris Mason told Allen about learning of Johnson's death. "He left an impression on me."

Johnson tallied 93 goals and 145 assists for 238 points in 502 career regular-season games. He posted a career-best 50 points for Nashville during the 1998-99 campaign.

The University of North Dakota product represented Canada at the international level after being born in Thunder Bay, Ontario. He won a silver medal at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Norway.

"He did everything well," Mason told Allen. "You put him on the power play, he'd find a way to be successful. Put him on the penalty kill, he'd be your best penalty killer. He was not the biggest players, but he'd go into the corners and outwork you."

Johnson's brother, Ryan Johnson, also spent 13 years in the NHL and currently serves as the director of player development for the Vancouver Canucks.