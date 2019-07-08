2019 World Series Odds: Dodgers, Yankees Favored at All-Star Break

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers (60-32) and New York Yankees (57-31) have the two best records in baseball. Not surprisingly, they are the favorites to win the World Series this season, coming in at +350 odds.

They're followed by the Houston Astros (+450), Chicago Cubs (+700), Minnesota Twins (+800) and Atlanta Braves (+1200), per Caesars.

The Dodgers and Yankees are both loaded. The Dodgers are third in the National League in runs (480), second in homers (146) and tied for third in batting average (.263).

Cody Bellinger is a legitimate MVP and Triple Crown candidate, hitting .336 with 30 homers and 71 RBI. He is second in the NL in all three categories. And with three players already with 20 or more home runs in Bellinger, Max Muncy (22) and Joc Pederson (20)—along with the always dangerous Justin Turner—the Dodgers have one of the scarier lineups in baseball.

The pitching staff has been excellent as well, leading the NL in ERA (3.37) and batting average against (.224).

The Yankees, meanwhile, have overcome an incredible number of injuries to key players and have not only tread water but are heading into the All-Star Break with a 6.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and a nine-game lead over the Boston Red Sox.

They can thank Gary Sanchez (24 homers, 57 RBI) and Gleyber Torres (.292 with 19 homers and 50 RBI) for holding down the fort while Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Didi Gregorius, among others, have missed time this season.

While the starting staff has had its issues, a bullpen led by Aroldis Chapman (24 saves), Zack Britton and Adam Ottavino has held down the fort.

Plenty of teams are chasing the Dodgers and Yankees, and an Astros team loaded with talent is not to be taken lightly. But there are two clear front-runners right now, on opposite sides of the country.