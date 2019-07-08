Rafael Nadal Dominant in Win vs. Joao Sousa at 2019 Wimbledon

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal eased past Joao Sousa in straight sets to reach the 2019 Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.

The Spaniard beat the Portuguese 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in one hour, 45 minutes and did not face a single break point in that time.

Sousa needed five sets to get past Dan Evans on Saturday, and that effort perhaps took a toll on him against Nadal on Monday, but overall he was simply outclassed throughout their contest.

Nadal raced to 4-0 lead in just 14 minutes, dominating proceedings as he dictated their rallies and forced Sousa around the court with powerful shot-making.

Tennis writer Jake Davies observed the two-time Wimbledon winner's control of the opening period:

The first set was wrapped up in less than half an hour, and Nadal started the second in much the same vein as he broke Sousa in the opening game.

Sousa offered more resilience than in the first, though, and he saved two break points in a close game to take the score to 3-2.

Record's Jose Morgado noted the 30-year-old's improvement:

However, a long backhand from Sousa handed Nadal a second break soon after, and the second set went the same way as the first.

Unlike the first two sets, Sousa avoided being broken at the start of the third, but he soon found himself behind when Nadal broke him in his second service game.

On the way, the 18-time Grand Slam winner won an epic rally when he successfully chased down a drop shot and cushioned a backhand past Sousa:

Another backhand winner earned him his second break of the set, his sixth of the match, as he saw out the final set comfortably.

Nadal will play either Sam Querrey or Tennys Sandgren in the quarter-final.