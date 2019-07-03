Rodri Set for Manchester City Transfer After Atletico Madrid Release Clause Met

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester City have triggered the buyout clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri, and his contract with the Spanish club has been unilaterally terminated.

The Rojiblancos confirmed the news on Wednesday:

Rodri's transfer to the Etihad Stadium had been building for some time already. In June, Sky Sports News reported the former Villarreal man had informed the club he wanted to leave.

Sports writer Fabrizio Romano then reported City were willing to meet the €70 million clause:

Just a few days later, Atletico announced the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente on their official website. The defensive specialist was seen as a replacement for the outgoing Rodri.

According to sportswriter David Cartlidge, Rodri and manager Diego Simeone didn't have the same ideas:

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe believes the 23-year-old is an ideal fit for the Sky Blues:

Rodri left Atletico for Villarreal as a youth player in 2015 but returned to the Spanish capital last summer. He was arguably the team's best player during the 2018-19 season, leading to transfer rumblings and now another departure after just a single campaign with the Rojiblancos.

The Spain international has excellent size―Atletico's website lists him at 6'3"―but he stands out more for his vision and quick feet than brute strength. He's calm on the ball and always seems to make the right decision, making him a natural heir to Barcelona's Sergio Busquets for the national team.

In Manchester, he'll vie for playing time with Fernandinho, and will likely be groomed as his long-term replacement. The 34-year-old has been a key player for manager Pep Guardiola for some time, but there was no natural backup in the squad last season, and it showed when the Brazilian was absent.