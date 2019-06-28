Mets' Pete Alonso to Participate in 2019 MLB Home Run Derby; Has 27 HRs

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

New York Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonso announced Friday that he's accepted an invitation to take part in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby on July 8 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

"It's going to be a blast...a dream come true," Alonso, who's tallied 27 homers in 81 games this season, told Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports.

Alonso smoked 36 home runs across two levels of the minor leagues last season, and the first baseman has carried that success with the long ball into his first MLB campaign.

The 24-year-old Florida native was named the National League Rookie of the Month for April and has recorded at least eight homers in each of the season's first three months.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said in early June he supported the club's standout rookie taking part in the Derby if the opportunity presented itself.

"I think it would be great for our organization," he said on WFAN. "I think it would be great for Alonso. It would be great for New York and great for our fans. And the kid deserves it. We're all on board. I think he should be in the All-Star Game first, and I think if he's in that Home Run Derby, he's going to win it."

Alonso joins fellow first-year player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and first baseman Carlos Santana of the Cleveland Indians as confirmed participants in the event. Five spots remain available.

The winner will take home $1 million.