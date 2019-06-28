Realistic Trade Packages and Landings Spots for Kevin Love

0 of 5

As NBA teams look to the trade market for help, many of the big names have already been moved (Anthony Davis, Mike Conley) or are being told they'll stay put (Bradley Beal).

This is a problem for championship-hopeful teams that have little-to-no cap space to sign any of the big free agents this summer.

One solution? A trade for Cleveland Cavaliers five-time All-Star Kevin Love.

As ESPN's Brian Windhorst stated on ESPN 850 in Cleveland, Love "has been out there in trade talks," noting that a deal for the 30-year-old forward/center is "50-50."

This comes less than a year after Love signed a four-year, $120.4 million contract extension that will kick in this fall.

While Love may be the best available player potentially on the trade block, a deal for him could be difficult to pull off. For one, a pitiful 19-63 Cavaliers team had a respectable 7-9 record in games Love played at least 15 minutes in after his return from toe surgery on Feb. 8—which showed his value.

He also gives the Cavs a focal point of the offense for young guards Collin Sexton, Cedi Osman and rookies Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr. With Channing Frye retiring, the Cavs are running dangerously low on veterans with playoff experience, especially with Tristan Thompson, Matthew Dellavedova and Jordan Clarkson going into the last year of their contracts.

For Cleveland, there's plenty of reason to keep Love, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see him ask to be moved to a contender while still in the prime of his career.

As one NBA executive told Bleacher Report's Ken Berger in January: "It's going to have to be a playoff team in a non-destination market. A team that has a couple of stars that isn't going to get anybody in free agency because they don't have the room or nobody's going to go play there."

With Love playing in just 22 games last season, primarily due to the toe surgery, there should be plenty of concern when trading for his $120 million contract as well.

The Cavaliers shouldn't expect a great deal back for Love if they decide to move him, but they should be targeting expiring contracts, young rotation pieces and and a draft pick.