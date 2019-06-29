NFL Rookies Who Already Look Like Draft-Day Steals

0 of 10

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

We're in the last lull of the NFL offseason—the gap between the end of OTAs and the start of training camp.

The calm before the storm, if you will.

Soon enough, the pads will go on, the hitting will start, and we'll get a real feel for how the league's teams will look in 2019—including how this year's rookie class fits into the picture.

Of course, we've already learned a few things about this year's incoming crop. Whether it was rookie minicamp, OTAs or mandatory minicamp, rookies have already had their first opportunity to make a good impression on their new teams.

And some youngsters have made the most of it.

You won't find any first-round picks in this article, because they essentially have to shine just to live up to their draft slot.

What you will find is Day 2 and Day 3 picks who have earned nods of appreciation. Praise from the coaches. And a chance to play prominent roles in their first year in the pros.

You'll find players who already have the look of draft-day steals.