Cardinals' Jordan Hicks to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Will Miss 12-13 Months

Mark Brown/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks' 2019 season has come to an end.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Tuesday that Hicks will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. The Athletic's Mark Saxon added the estimated recovery time is 12-13 months.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.