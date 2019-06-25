Cardinals' Jordan Hicks to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Will Miss 12-13 Months

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 10: Jordan Hicks #49 of the St. Louis Cardinals delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on June 10, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks' 2019 season has come to an end.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Tuesday that Hicks will undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday. The Athletic's Mark Saxon added the estimated recovery time is 12-13 months.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

