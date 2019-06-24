Meet the Red Ladies: The Largest Women's Football Fan Group in the World

The Red Ladies are a passionate group of all-female Bayern Munich fans, with hundreds of members all over the world. When their founder brought a community of women together, she never dreamed FC Bayern would notice her efforts.

