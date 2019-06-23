Video: Cam Newton Denied After Offering $1500 to Switch Seats on Flight

NELL REDMOND/Associated Press

For most, $1,500 is a lot of money.

For one particular airline passenger, however, it wasn't enough for him to switch seats with Cam Newton.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback offered a passenger $1,500 to switch seats on a 10-hour flight Friday, which the man declined:

On the surface, this seems ludicrous. A free $1,500 is a free $1,500. It's not as if Newton was seated in a lesser section; his seats appeared to just be a few rows back.

On the other hand, anyone who has ever flown before can attest to the value of leg room. You don't have to worry about being rude stretching yourself out a bit, you don't feel as cramped, and this was a 10-hour flight. The value of that leg room increases exponentially with each passing hour.

We also do not know this man's financial situation. He's clearly in a position where he can comfortably turn down a free $1,500. For instance, this $1,500 is 0.009 percent of Newton's $16.2 million base salary for next season. It is very possible that this man is in a similar financial situation and does not look at $1,500 in the same manner as a regular person.

Or, perhaps better yet, it's possible this man is a fan of one of the three other teams in the NFC South and not switching seats was an act of sabotage against a rival.

If that's the case, kudos to you, sir.