Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Final Americas Group 3 Scores and Results

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Costa Rica maintained their fine Davis Cup form by beating Jamaica in their promotion play-off fixture on Saturday, while there was also victory for Puerto Rico against Cuba.

Elsewhere, Honduras beat Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda won a tight clash against Panama and Bermuda came out on top against the United States Virgin Islands.

Here is a look at Saturday's play-off scores and results:

First to Fourth Play-Off

Costa Rica 2-0 Jamaica

Puerto Rico 2-0 Cuba

Fifth Place Play-Off

Honduras 2-0 Bahamas

Seventh Place Play-Off

Antigua and Barbuda 2-1 Panama

Ninth Place Play-Off

Bermuda 2-1 United States Virgin Islands

Saturday Recap

Pool A winners Costa Rica enjoyed a comfortable win in their play-off contest against Pool B table-toppers Jamaica and had the tie wrapped up after the first two singles rubbers.

Sebastian Quiros eased past Dimitri Bird with a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 win, while Jessee Armando Flores Knowles dispatched Jacob Bicknell 6-3, 6-3.

Saturday's other promotion play-off fixture saw Puerto Rico overcome Cuba. Ignacio Garcia started things off with a straight sets win over Maykol Suarez Ponte and Quinton Vega sealed victory by beating Osmel Granja Rivera 6-4, 6-2.

Honduras secured fifth place in the standings by beating the Bahamas. Gabriel Mendoza Zuniga enjoyed a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Donte Armbrister in the opening rubber.

Keny Turcios then saw off Justin Lunn in three sets. The Honduran took the opener 7-5 but Lunn hit back and won the second 6-1. Turcios then handed his opponent a bagel in the decider to clinch the win.

The battle to finish in seventh place saw a tight contest between Antigua and Barbuda against Panama.

Marcelo Rodriguez got Panama off to a strong start by beating Shakir Elvin in straight sets. However, Jody Herbert Maginley hit back for Antigua and Barbuda with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jose Gilbert Gomez.

The tie was therefore decided by the doubles which went all the way to three sets. Elvin and Maginley eventually came out on top against Daniel Jorge Chevez and Rodriguez.

The final fixture saw Bermuda beat United States Virgin Islands to secure ninth spot. Gavin Manders was 5-0 up against Russell Armstrong in the opener when the teenager was forced to retire.

The second rubber saw Neal Towlson beat Tomas Del Olmo 6-4, 6-3 to hand Bermuda ninth place, while United States Virgin Islands did salvage some consolation by winning the doubles.