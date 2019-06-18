Image: Brett Favre Posts, Deletes Instagram Saying He's Coming out of Retirement

Michael Cohen/Getty Images

Is your favorite team in need of a veteran quarterback to fill out the roster? Are you looking for a former champion and league MVP to add an experienced voice in your quarterback room?

Then, boy, do we have the quarterback for you!

Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you Brett Favre, the 49-year-old Hall of Famer who last played an NFL game in the 2010 season. This offseason, he could come to a team near you!

Favre later deleted the post, so it was definitely a joke. Phew.

The oldest player to ever appear in an NFL game was Hall of Fame quarterback George Blanda, who played until he was 48. Had Favre attempted a comeback and actually made a team—which definitely wouldn't have happened, but bear with us—he would be the oldest player in NFL history.

He also would have surely set the record for most retirements and comebacks. Favre officially "retired" twice in his career and reportedly did so a third time before actually calling it quits after the 2010 season. But this latest comeback, which lasted less than one evening, was his shortest one yet.