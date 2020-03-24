Mets' Noah Syndergaard to Undergo Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets star Noah Syndergaard will undergo Tommy John surgery on Thursday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

Jeff Passan of ESPN noted the operation will likely keep Syndergaard sidelined until at least April 2021:

Injuries are starting to pile up for Syndergaard. The 27-year-old was able to avoid a significant issue in 2019, though he was removed from a June 15 start in the seventh inning with a strained hamstring. He was out of action for two weeks after being placed on the injured list.

Entering 2019, Syndergaard was limited to 32 combined starts in the previous two seasons. His 2017 campaign was derailed by a torn lat muscle that kept him out for four months. He had two stints on the injured list last year with a finger injury and a bout with hand, foot and mouth disease.

Much like his Mets teammates, Syndergaard was inconsistent in 2019. The right-hander had a 4.28 ERA with 202 strikeouts in 197.2 innings pitched.

The Mets hope to challenge for the playoffs after winning 86 games last season. Their rotation has been solid overall with reigning two-time NL Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom anchoring things.

Syndergaard's injury leaves a huge void in the group, but Marcus Stroman gives them a strong No. 2 behind deGrom.