OJ Simpson Announces Twitter Debut in Video: 'I Got a Little Getting Even to Do'

Jason Bean/Associated Press

Former NFL running back O. J. Simpson joined Twitter late Friday night, posting a video in which he said fans will soon get to read his "thoughts and opinions on just about everything."

Simpson added he's "got a little getting even to do":

The San Francisco native won a national championship with USC in 1967 and captured the Heisman Trophy as the top player in college football the following year.

Simpson was selected with the first overall pick of the 1969 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. He was named the league's Most Valuable Player in 1973 and earned five Pro Bowl selections across nine years in Buffalo. He finished his career by spending two years with his hometown San Francisco 49ers.

In June 1994, he was thrust back into the national spotlight after being named a person of interest in the murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. He was arrested after an infamous low-speed pursuit in a white Ford Bronco driven by friend Al Cowlings that aired live on national television.

Simpson was found not guilty of the murders during the criminal trial, which concluded in October 1995, but was found liable of wrongful death during a subsequent civil trial in February 1997.

In October 2008, he was convicted of robbery and kidnapping for his part in theft of sports memorabilia inside a Las Vegas hotel one year earlier. He was released from prison in October 2017 and has continued to live in Las Vegas.

Now 71, Simpson has joined the world of social media and has already amassed over 135,000 Twitter followers in 12 hours as of Saturday afternoon.