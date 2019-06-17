Every NFL Team's Biggest Red Flag Heading into 2019 Season

0 of 32

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

With the 2019 NFL draft and the bulk of free agency now in the past, the time for plugging major holes has passed. There are still some quality free agents floating around—and the trade market is still open—but most of the big moves that will be made this offseason have been made.

While depth charts still have to be settled, the rosters and front offices we see now around the league are largely the same ones we're going to see in September. Obviously, not every franchise is going to be a Super Bowl contender in 2019, but some have glaring weaknesses that are bigger than others.

While the New England Patriots will have to see if another patchwork offense is good enough to win a title, the Miami Dolphins don't even know who their starting quarterback is going to be this season.

The one thing the contenders and the unknowns have in common is that weaknesses do exist. Each team has a significant red flag that carries the potential to derail the upcoming season. We'll examine those here.