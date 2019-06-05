The Top Young Solution to Each NFL Team's Biggest Problem

0 of 32

Don Wright/Associated Press

In the NFL, teams do not always draft to fill an immediate need. There are times when they draft for value or take a promising prospect they can develop over the course of a few seasons. Eventually, though, they do count on their young players to rise up and fill a void.

Here, we'll examine each squad's biggest need that can be—and is expected to be—satisfied by one of the young players on their rosters. These aren't necessarily the biggest holes on each roster but the ones that most reasonably can be filled by a first-, second- or third-year player.

We'll examine each team's problem, which young players might be capable of solving it and the top candidate to do so.