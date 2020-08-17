Browns RB Nick Chubb Being Evaluated for Concussion After Taking Hit at Practice

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is being evaluated for a concussion, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot absorbed a high tackle from linebacker Mack Wilson during Monday's practice.

Approaching his third NFL season, Chubb was a breakout star during his rookie campaign. He rushed for 996 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 20 receptions for 149 yards and two scores while playing in all 16 games, only nine of which were starts.

The 2019 season was more of the same, with Chubb compiling 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns on 298 carries, good enough for his first Pro Bowl nod. He also caught 36 passes for 278 yards.

"Everyone on the field in the NFL is very good," Chubb told reporters. "There are no plays off, no days off, no games off. Not everyone you played in college was as tough.

"Every game last year was new. I was going to continue to try to get it as I went on. I never fully got it. I still don’t have it. I'm still learning."

The Browns have one of the league's best running back depth charts with Kareem Hunt behind Chubb. In the event Chubb's status for the start of the regular season is in doubt, Hunt would become the primary ball-carrier.