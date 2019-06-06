Every NFL Team's Most Promising Building Block Entering 2019

0 of 32

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Every NFL roster has its stars, serviceable veterans and building blocks. In the age of free agency, it's important to stack up on that last category.

What's a building block? We'll focus on young and affordable players with something to prove who fit into three categories.

First, they must have between one and three years of experience in the league. On paper, all first-round rookies seem promising—that's why they're Day 1 picks—so we'll avoid the easy choices. Let's turn our attention to those with pro experience, which provides tangible performances at this level to dissect.

A building block should also have a significant role. Beyond the starters, nickelbacks and running backs in committees are included.

Last year, Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King lined up primarily in the slot and only started eight contests, but he played 77.22 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Though Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen started just seven games, he led the team in yards from scrimmage (1,169).

Finally, the word promising can be defined as showing signs of future success. Based on that premise, we'll keep established Pro Bowlers and All-Pros off this list. Players on a second deal with the same team are also excluded because their respective clubs have—on some level—deemed them keepers.

Using the criteria above, these selections highlight budding talents on each roster capable of becoming roster cornerstones for the coming years.