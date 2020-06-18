49ers' Deebo Samuel Reportedly Suffers Broken Foot Injury, Will Undergo Surgery

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel will undergo surgery for a Jones fracture in his foot, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Samuel was working out with teammates during a throwing session Tuesday when he was injured. Rapoport added he "should be able to be on the field early in the season."

Unfortunately for the 6'0", 215-pound wideout, injuries have plagued him in recent years. He appeared in only five games as a redshirt freshman at South Carolina in 2015 because of injuries, and he was limited to just three games in 2017 due to a broken leg.

Now, injuries have popped up again as he has made it to the NFL.

Following a disappointing 4-12 season two years ago, San Francisco made upgrading its receiving corps the top priority in the offseason. That led to the team drafting both Samuel and Alabama's Jalen Hurd in the second and third round, respectively, to bolster quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's supporting cast.

Hurd missed all of the 2019 campaign with a back injury, but Samuel proved to be a valuable member of the passing game. He caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns as the Niners claimed an NFC title.

The team will have Hurd back healthy, and it selected Arizona State wideout Brandon Aiyuk with the 25th overall pick in this year's draft. Should Samuel's foot injury linger into the start of the regular season, those two will need to step up.