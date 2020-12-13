    Clelin Ferrell Ruled Out for Colts vs. Raiders After Suffering Shoulder Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 13, 2020
    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 29: Clelin Ferrell #96 of the Oakland Raiders rushes during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    The Las Vegas Raiders announced defensive end Clelin Ferrell was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts with a shoulder injury.

    It will be a difficult blow for the Raiders if Ferrell is forced to miss significant time because they made him one of the future faces of the franchise when they selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

    He was durable in his rookie season and appeared in 15 games on his way to 38 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. He has followed with 26 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles in his second season.

    It was a somewhat surprising move when the Raiders drafted him when they did, but the Clemson product was a dominant force in college.

    He was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, the Ted Hendricks Award winner as the nation's best defensive end and a consensus All-American during the 2018 campaign while helping lead the Tigers to the national title with 55 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He also had 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2017.

    Ferrell figures to be a building block for years to come, so it is important for Las Vegas not to rush him back. It can rely on the combination of Maxx Crosby and Arden Key at defensive end while he's sidelined.

