Report: Titans' A.J. Brown Has Bone Bruise in Knee; Week-to-Week with Injury

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is in danger of missing Sunday's matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Brown missed Thursday's practice with a bone bruise in his knee and is "likely to be week to week" with the injury.

The second-round pick out of Ole Miss came into 2019 with big expectations. He'd earned first-team All-SEC honors each of his last two years and was joining a wide receiving corps in need of an influx of talent.

"I watched Jerry Rice. I go on YouTube and watch his routes. Even though he played back then, he still offers things that I can put in my toolbox," Brown told reporters in May 2019. "We're from the same area, Oktibbeha County. We connected. That's the GOAT. My people got in touch with him, and he was down from there."

Brown had a strong rookie year, catching 52 passes for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns. He opened the 2020 campaign with five receptions for 39 yards.

The Titans will need Brown to stay on the field if he'll ever become a perennial Pro Bowler like Rice.