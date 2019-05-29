Ex-FB Jameel Cook Convicted of Stealing $105K from NFLPA Health Account

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

Former NFL fullback Jameel Cook was sentenced to 10 years of probation for stealing $105,000 from the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account, per the office of Harris County, Texas district attorney Kim Ogg (h/t Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today).

Cook, who played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans from 2001-09, must repay the $105,000 in addition to a $1,200 fine. The nine-year veteran must also do 160 community service hours and will be on probation for 10 years.

Cook pled guilty to "securing the execution of documents by deception," which is a third-degree felony.

Per the NFLPA, the account assists players who have accrued three accredited seasons with medical expenses following the expiration of Continuing Veterans Insurance.

Eligible medical expenses include insurance premiums, deductibles, prescription drugs and medical exams. Ex-players and their spouses and dependents are eligible.

Per the district attorney's office, Cook filed 30 false claims for compensation for insurance premiums for himself and family members.