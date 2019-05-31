Teams That Should Trade Up in 2019 NBA Draft for Duke's RJ Barrett

Teams That Should Trade Up in 2019 NBA Draft for Duke's RJ BarrettMay 31, 2019
With Zion Williamson and Ja Morant projected to join the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively, with the top two picks of the 2019 NBA draft, teams will have to trade with the New York Knicks for the right to select RJ Barrett at No. 3.
Barrett should be highly attractive for certain squads determined to find a franchise cornerstone on the wing—whether it's their first to build around or just another core piece who helps them evaluate their roster.
A handful of front offices should at least contact the Knicks with an offer. Maybe they aren't sold on Barrett and would be open to moving down while acquiring extra assets to do so.
They may also be more interested in adding veterans, assuming their goal is to sign stars in free agency and immediately start competing for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.
It's unclear whether the Knicks would accept any of the following offers. But for the teams trading up, it's worth inquiring about the third pick's availability.
Honorable Mention: Toronto Raptors If Kawhi Leonard Is out the Door
Toronto Raptors receive: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Frank Ntilikina, Lance Thomas
New York Knicks receive: Pascal Siakam, Danny Green
President of basketball operations Masai Ujiri's blockbuster offseason trade has helped propel the Toronto Raptors to the NBA Finals. But he acquired Kawhi Leonard knowing the All-Star could leave for nothing in free agency this summer.
If Ujiri learns his best player will indeed bolt—or worse, he finds out after July 1 that Leonard is signing elsewhere—the executive must acknowledge Toronto's new course and act accordingly. Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry wouldn't be enough for the Raptors to continue competing with the NBA's best.
Instead of preparing to pay and extend Siakam (25 years old) during a window in which the Raptors would go backward, Ujiri could reset and look to build around Canada's own.
Originally from Ontario and tabbed as the Maple Mamba, Barrett, who led Canada to a gold medal at the 2017 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup, would give the franchise a scoring wing with star potential who would probably become a fan favorite.
If the Knicks are serious about quickly becoming contenders and remain confident in their pursuit of marquee free agents such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, they could be interested in adding a 25-year-old budding star, plus a proven three-and-D veteran in Danny Green. Those two would allow them to start free agency with core pieces ready to provide immediate support for the big names they'll chase.
The Raptors would also want to demand more, specifically Robinson, to replace Siakam's defense.
If Leonard leaves, they're in trouble regardless. But striking a deal with the Knicks could mean adding two potential stars under 22. They'd move forward with Lowry, Barrett, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka and Robinson.
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans receive: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Kevin Knox, Damyean Dotson, Frank Ntilikina, 2021 first-round pick
New York Knicks receive: Anthony Davis
Before settling on any Davis trade, the Pelicans need to ask for the house from every interested suitor.
The Boston Celtics could put together a serious package, but it seems unlikely general manager Danny Ainge would give up core, long-term pieces unless Davis sounds willing to re-sign there. And New Orleans likely already knows the Los Angeles Lakers' best offer.
For the Pelicans, it's worth finding out if they could shake down the New York Knicks, who already have young talent and extra future first-round picks, plus the right to draft RJ Barrett.
New Orleans should at least be intrigued by the idea of re-pairing Zion Williamson with Barrett, considering the two were college friends and teammates who led Duke to a No. 1 overall NCAA tournament seed and left with unfinished business after an Elite Eight loss.
In addition to No. 3 overall (Barrett), the Pelicans could also ask for Mitchell Robinson (the NBA's second-leading shot-blocker), plus Kevin Knox and some combination of Allonzo Trier, Dennis Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina and Damyean Dotson. Throw in a future first-round pick, and the Pelicans are suddenly looking at a major haul that features multiple high-upside assets.
That's what they should be targeting since it's unlikely they'll be able to get back equal value in the form of immediate impact.
Raiding New York could mean New Orleans opens next year with a possible starting lineup of Jrue Holiday, Barrett (19 in June), Knox (20 in August), Williamson (19 in July) and Robinson (22 in April). Depending on how much they squeeze from the Knicks, the Pelicans could also acquire additional prospects to develop for their bench—Trier, Smith, Ntilikina and one or more draft selections.
Even if New York isn't willing to make its entire roster available, you'd think a package centered around Barrett, Robinson, Knox and a pick has to be somewhat appealing to New Orleans. And for the Knicks, the idea of adding Davis (26) in his prime and then signing another star like Kevin Durant could drive them to quickly pivot from rebuilding.
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks receive: RJ Barrett, Frank Ntilikina
New York Knicks receive: No. 8, No. 10, Taurean Prince
With two top-10 picks, the Hawks should call the Knicks in an effort to move up and add Barrett.
One of the draft's three acknowledged prospects with star potential, he'd also fill two needs in Atlanta: wing scoring and secondary playmaking. Alongside Trae Young and John Collins, Barrett could give the Hawks a third building block and a balanced offensive lineup to build around.
Depending on the Knicks' confidence in Barrett, they could shut the offer down quickly. Atlanta could then throw in Taurean Prince or Kevin Huerter to tip the scales since the Knicks would want cheap role players to support their free-agent targets with shooting and defense.
For the Hawks, building with Young, Collins and Huerter and then adding more two rookies from the Nos. 8-10 range could mean too much youth. Instead, they could create a core featuring Young, Collins and Barrett and then focus on adding impact, veteran free agents. The Hawks front office would have a strong foundation to sell those targets, who could be intrigued by the chance to join and elevate one of the league's budding young trios.
If the Knicks aren't sold on Barrett or don't think his shot selection and jumper are suited for a third-option role behind the stars they expect to sign, they could be interested in moving down for multiple picks and assets.
New York may want to take its chances on Jarrett Culver, De'Andre Hunter or Cam Reddish being available at No. 8, then having another opportunity to add a rotation piece at No. 10 with Brandon Clarke, Sekou Doumbouya, Kevin Porter Jr. or Coby White.
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards receive: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Lance Thomas, Frank Ntilikina
New York Knicks receive: Bradley Beal
Washington has to consider dealing Beal. His prime years don't match with the team's new window and direction, which changed after John Wall's devastating Achilles injury and the midseason Otto Porter Jr. trade.
The Wizards could start their rebuild by targeting Barrett in the 2019 draft, and the Knicks might be interested in locking up Beal rather than taking their chances on signing two star free agents. Even if New York is confident in adding Kevin Durant, there doesn't seem to be any certainty about who it could ink next—or if Kyrie Irving or Kemba Walker are even worth paying max money.
The Wizards' first proposal should give them the No. 3 pick and Mitchell Robinson, plus other assets such as Allonzo Trier and Dennis Smith Jr., who they could remove later in negotiations. Ideally, they could strike a deal by standing firm on at least No. 3 overall and Robinson—a potential star defensive anchor.
The team would then move forward with Barrett, Robinson, the No. 9 overall pick and the extra space they may need while Wall is owed roughly $170 million through 2023. By 2020-21, Wall could return to a lineup that features Barrett in his second year, Robinson in his third year, whoever they draft at No. 9 this June and, in all likelihood, a high pick from the 2020 draft.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers receive: RJ Barrett, Frank Ntilikina
New York Knicks receive: No. 5 overall, No. 26 overall (via Houston Rockets), Collin Sexton
Sexton and No. 26 might not be enough for the Knicks to accept moving down two spots unless they don't see a difference between Barrett and another prospect—like Jarrett Culver or Cam Reddish—who they know they could get at No. 5.
Since it will be tough for Cleveland to lure high-profile free agents, the Cavaliers should be extra motivated to find a star in the draft. The chances of landing one would become higher if they moved into the top three for Barrett.
The Cavaliers would likely have to part with Sexton, whose perceived value varies depending on the person assessing it. He wound up averaging 16.7 points as a rookie, but he only recorded 3.0 assists per game and has never been known for passing and facilitating.
Barrett's potential to emerge as an All-Star cornerstone should inspire more belief.
Last year, we saw the Dallas Mavericks use a future first-rounder to move up from No. 5 to No. 3 for Luka Doncic. The Cavaliers owe their 2020 first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks (top-10 protected), so they'd have to persuade the Knicks to trade down by offering them Sexton and the No. 26 pick conveyed to them by the Houston Rockets.
If you're the Knicks, you could come away from this deal with Sexton, either Culver, Reddish, Darius Garland or De'Andre Hunter and a late first-rounder.
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic receive: RJ Barrett, Lance Thomas, Frank Ntilikina
New York Knicks receive: No. 16 overall, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Mohamed Bamba
For Orlando to optimize its assets, the Magic should look to reshape their big-heavy roster. Barrett would give them another wing scorer and secondary playmaker with Terrence Ross entering free agency.
Making a deal work with the Knicks would be challenging, but the Magic could still put together a respectable offer—one that would only make sense if free-agent center Nikola Vucevic was expected to re-sign.
Isaac is quietly developing into a strong defensive prospect with untapped offensive upside. Bamba may have become expendable with Vucevic's transformation into an All-Star, though Orlando could use some rim protection off the bench. The Knicks would presumably also want Markelle Fultz, whose value is unknown given the injuries and shooting woes that have plagued his first few NBA seasons.
Between Isaac, Bamba, Fultz and the No. 16 overall pick, the Magic could offer the Knicks a package of wild cards, each with mysterious but intriguing potential. New York would decline if it saw an obvious star in Barrett or didn't believe in Fultz and Bamba.
For the Magic, however, it couldn't hurt to check on the availability of No. 3 overall and whether the Knicks would be interested in developing multiple assets over betting on one.