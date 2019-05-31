Teams That Should Trade Up in 2019 NBA Draft for Duke's RJ Barrett

0 of 6

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

With Zion Williamson and Ja Morant projected to join the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies, respectively, with the top two picks of the 2019 NBA draft, teams will have to trade with the New York Knicks for the right to select RJ Barrett at No. 3.

Barrett should be highly attractive for certain squads determined to find a franchise cornerstone on the wing—whether it's their first to build around or just another core piece who helps them evaluate their roster.

A handful of front offices should at least contact the Knicks with an offer. Maybe they aren't sold on Barrett and would be open to moving down while acquiring extra assets to do so.

They may also be more interested in adding veterans, assuming their goal is to sign stars in free agency and immediately start competing for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

It's unclear whether the Knicks would accept any of the following offers. But for the teams trading up, it's worth inquiring about the third pick's availability.