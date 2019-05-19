NBA Draft Combine 2019: Most Impressive Measurements from Chicago

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The NBA Draft Combine gives many of the top players in the country a chance to scrimmage against each other and make an impression on teams that may consider drafting them.

However, the biggest reason that NBA teams ask draft-eligible players to come to Chicago is so that they can get a better look at them and get proper heights, weights and results in athletic tests and drills.

Players like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and R.J. Barrett, who are expected to go with the top three picks in the draft, did not take part in to any tests, drills or measurements because of their elite status. However, many other players were tested and measured.

Here's a look at some of the most notable numbers from the Combine, per Zach Brooks of NBC Sports.

Start with center Tacko Fall of UCF, who nearly led UCF to an upset over Duke in the NCAA tournament. Fall's size was intimidating in that game, and he was measured at 7'5 1/4" while wearing shoes and weighs 289 pounds. He has a remarkable wingspan of 8'2 1/4" and a standing reach of 10' 2 1/2", meaning the tips of his fingers over the top of rim when he is standing flat-footed.

Bol Bol of Oregon is another big man who makes an impression with his size, although he is not quite as big as his father, former NBA player Manute Bol.

Bol showed solid potential while playing with the Oregon Ducks in nine games before he injured his foot, but he was not overly impressive at the combine. However, Bol measured 7'2 1/4" in his shoes, and weighs 208 pounds. He has a wing span of 7'7" and a standing reach of 9'7 1/2". Like his father, Bol presents as quite thin and while he can block shots and outreach opponents for rebounds, he is going to struggle when it comes to engaging in a physical battle for the ball.

Brandon Clarke of Gonzaga showed off well at the combine with his leaping ability and quickness, but his wingspan was quite unremarkable. Clarke is 6'8 1/4" and weighs 207 pounds. His wing span is 6' 8 1/4" and his standing reach is 8'7". Clarke had a standing vertical jump of 34.5 inches and a 40.5-inch maximum vertical. He also had a 3.05-second shuttle run and a time of 10.6 seconds in the agility test, per CBS Sports HQ.

Guard Jarrett Culver of Texas Tech measured 6'6 3/4" in his shoes and 194 pounds, with a wing span of 6'8 1/4" and a standing reach of 8'4 1/4". Culver is expected to be drafted in the first half of the first round.

Forward Jaxson Hayes of Texas is also considered to be a first-round draft choice, and he came in with a height of 6'11 1/2" in his shoes and he weighs 219 pounds. Hayes has a wingspan of 7'3 1/2" and a standing reach of 9'2 1/2".

Duke forward Cam Reddish may not have been as dominant as Williamson or Barrett during the 2018-19 season, but he still has impressive ability and is likely to be drafted within the first eight picks. Reddish is 6'8" in his shoes and weighs 208 pounds. He has a wing span of 7'0 1/2", and a standing reach of 8'9 1/2".

Carsen Edwards of Purdue led the Boilermakers deep into the NCAA Tournament, and he averaged 24.3 points per game this season. Edwards is 6'4 3/4" in shoes and weighs 199 pounds with a wing span of 6'6". No measurement of his standing reach was made public.

Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker of Virginia Tech measures 6'5 1/2 in his shoes and weighs 203 pounds. He has a 6'9 1/2" wingspan, but his standing reach was not made public.

The heights, weights and other measurements will be used by the NBA teams as they prepare to make their Draft Day selections June 20.