Ranking the 25 Best Moves of the 2019 NFL Offseason

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

With Memorial Day and summer just around the corner, the NFL's focus has changed. Now, player acquisitions have given way to OTAs, the first step in readying the league's new-look teams for the march to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

This isn't to say that there won't be a few more signings of note (Ndamukong Suh, for instance). But, for the most part, we know what 2019's team roster iterations will look like.

And that makes it a perfect time to hop on the ol' Hindsight Express and offer up the 25 best free-agent signings, draft picks and trades of 2019.

There are a number of criteria that went into selecting and sorting these. The players involved were a factor, of course. So was the impact to the team involved, both in 2019 and beyond. The value of the pick or signing was also a consideration.

That last one's the reason that, with a couple of exceptions, you won't find this year's biggest-ticket free agents on this list. That isn't to say that the New York Jets were unwise to add Le'Veon Bell and C.J. Mosley. Or that the Raiders weren't smart to ink offensive tackle Trent Brown. But those teams paid retail—and then some. So, while those may have been good moves, in an offseason featuring scores of signings, quite a few trades and over 250 draft picks, they weren't good enough in totality to crack my top 25.

These moves were.