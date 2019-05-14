Daniele De Rossi to Leave AS Roma After 18 Years

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2019

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MARCH 06: Daniele De Rossi of AS Roma looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Porto and AS Roma at Estadio do Dragao on March 06, 2019 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

AS Roma captain Daniele De Rossi will leave the club at the end of the season, bringing an end to his 18-year stint with the Giallorossi. 

The club announced the news on Tuesday, adding the midfielder will not retire but instead "pursue a new adventure away from Rome."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

