Edwin Jackson Traded to Blue Jays from A's for Cash Considerations

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Edwin Jackson (37) throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

As injuries continue to mount in their starting rotation, the Toronto Blue Jays have added Edwin Jackson to provide support. 

The Blue Jays announced Saturday they acquired Jackson from the Oakland Athletics for cash considerations. 

The Blue Jays currently have three healthy starters in their rotation. Matt Shoemaker and Clay Buchholz are on the 10-day injury list. Thomas Pannone is a swingman who can start, but his best role is out of the bullpen. 

Jackson's 2019 season got off to a delayed start when he re-signed with the A's on a minor league deal in April. The 35-year-old has a 6.75 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 14.2 innings over three starts between High-A and Triple-A. 

When Jackson was in the big leagues last year, he was a key piece of Oakland's run to the postseason. The right-hander posted a 3.33 ERA with a 1.22 WHIP in 92 innings. 

Toronto is immersed in a rebuild, so it just needs to find reliable pitchers who can take the ball every fifth day. Jackson, who is joining his 14th team in 17 seasons, can provide the team quality innings to make it through the season. 

