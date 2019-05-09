The Most Boneheaded Moves of the NFL Offseason

8 of 8

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Giants are the strangest team in football.

New York's front office decided to ship out Odell Beckham Jr., which seemed to indicate a massive rebuild. The return wasn't great, though, and left a feeling they could have gotten more. The first-round pick from Cleveland turned into defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (No. 17), and safety Jabrill Peppers came over in the move.

But it apparently isn't a rebuild, as the team then turned around and doled out $37.5 million for Golden Tate, a 30-year-old wideout who just had a hard time adapting to Philadelphia after a midseason trade.

But maybe it is a rebuild, as the Giants then turned around and got universally panned for taking Duke quarterback Daniel Jones at sixth overall.

Confusing, right? It gets worse. With Beckham gone, there's no longer a No. 1 receiver to prop up a fading Eli Manning or help develop Jones. Tate feels redundant with Sterling Shepard already on the roster given that his best work, just like Shepard's, comes from the slot. Tate, by the way, gifts a compensatory pick to an NFC East rival (Eagles). Lawrence at No. 17 got a neutral reaction and also feels redundant thanks to B.J. Hill. Even corner Deandre Baker at the end of the first round wasn't the consensus top player at his position.

Don't forget Jones was viewed as an iffy pick, and the front office has repeatedly tried to explain why it happened. Which, as a whole, is a bad sign and summarizes the offseason for the Giants quite well.