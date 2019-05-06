Ron Darling Diagnosed with Thyroid Cancer After Surgery to Remove Mass on Chest

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

New York Mets broadcaster and former MLB pitcher Ron Darling announced on Monday that he has thyroid cancer.

"After the removal of the mass on my chest along with further tests, I have been diagnosed with thyroid cancer," he said in a statement, per the New York Post. "My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support."

