Kentucky Derby Results 2019: Final Race Chart, Finishing Times and Purse

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 2019 Kentucky Derby will go down in history as one of the most controversial in the race's long history, as for the the first time in 145 editions, a winner was disqualified. Country House was promoted to the winner's circle, with Maximum Security taken out of the race.

According to the Derby's official website, Maximum Security posted a time of 2:03.93 in sloppy conditions. He led all the way and held off any contenders in the final straight, but replays showed the colt impeding multiple horses when he drifted off the rail in the final turn, before swerving back to the rail.

Here is a look at the race replay:

The full results, complete with purse payouts:

Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer (Payout) (Length)

1 (DQ). Maximum Security; Luis Saez; Jason Servis

2. Country House; Flavien Prat; William I. Mott ($1.86 million) (1 3/4 lengths)

3. Code of Honor; John R. Velazquez; Claude R. McGaughey III ($600,000) (2 1/2 lengths)

4. Tacitus; Jose L. Ortiz; William I. Mott ($300,000) (3 1/4 lengths)

5. Improbable; Irad Ortiz, Jr.; Bob Baffert ($150,000) (3 1/4 lengths)

6. Game Winner; Joel Rosario; Bob Baffert ($90,000) (3 3/4 lengths)

7. Master Fencer; Julien R. Leparoux; Tsunoda K (3 3/4 lengths)

8. War Of Will; Tyler Gaffalione; Mark E. Casse (4 1/4 lengths)

9. Plus Que Parfait; Ricardo Santana, Jr.; Brendan P. Walsh (5 lengths)

10. Win Win Win; Julian Pimentel; Michael J. Trombetta (8 1/4 lenghts)

11. Cutting Humor; Mike E. Smith; Todd A. Pletcher (9 lengths)

12. By My Standards; Gabriel Saez; W. Bret Calhoun (11 lenghts)

13. Vekoma; Javier Castellano; George Weaver (14 1/2 lengths)

14. Bodexpress; Chris Landeros; Gustavo Delgado (14 3/4 lengths)

15. Tax; Junior Alvarado; Danny Gargan (14 3/4 lengths)

16. Roadster; Florent Geroux; Bob Baffert (16 1/4 lengths)

17. Long Range Toddy; Jon Kenton Court; Steven M. Asmussen (17 3/4 lengths)

18. Spinoff; Manuel Franco; Todd A. Pletcher (17 3/4 lengths)

19. Gray Magician; Drayden Van Dyke; Peter Miller (26 lengths)

While the decision to disqualify Maximum Security will be talked about for days to come, replays suggested it was the right one. The leader's swerve to the right nearly took out War Of Will, who somehow managed to stay upright and avoided a major crash involving multiple horses.

Daily Racing Form's Matt Bernier thought it was the right decision, even if Maximum Security was the best horse in the race and War Of Will wasn't the main beneficiary of the disqualification:

At the Races' Kevin Blake wondered how fans would have reacted if the controversial move caused a massive crash:

Chief Steward Barbara Borden explained the decision to disqualify, pointing at the fact his move impeded three different horses:

Country House wasn't on many radars as a potential winner heading into the race, winning just one of his four previous starts. He came in with odds of 65-1, making him the second-biggest longshot to win in race history, per Reuters.

Because of those long odds and the controversy surrounding this win, he won't be favoured to become the third Triple Crown winner since 2015, following in the footsteps of American Pharaoh and Justify, who did it last year. Maximum Security, who led wire to wire at Churchill Downs, will likely be a popular pick in the Preakness Stakes, which will take place on the 18th of May.