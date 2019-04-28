Top NHL Prospect Jack Hughes Breaks Alex Ovechkin's IIHF World U18 Point Record

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Jack Hughes, the top prospect ahead of the 2019 NHL draft, passed Alex Ovechkin for the most career points at the IIHF Men's World Under-18 Championship on Sunday, according to ESPN.com.

Hughes recorded three points in the United State's 5-2 win over Canada in the bronze-medal game, bringing him to 32 career points in 14 games, one ahead of Ovechkin in the same number of contests played. And Hughes' 20 points in this year's tournament fell just one shy of the record set by Nikita Kucherov in 2011.

TSN shared the record-setting moment:

Hughes passed some big names in the United States' record books with his performance as well:

Hughes has been widely considered the top prospect in this year's draft for awhile, though Finnish winger Kaapo Kakko has at least made it a conversation with a fantastic season. But Hughes is simply too good for the New Jersey Devils to pass on with the top overall pick.

Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com broke down his game earlier in April:

"The left-shot center is an elite skater who can think the game at top speed and has a knack for finding open areas on the ice. Hughes, who skates with Devils forward Taylor Hall in Toronto during the offseason, is the most electrifying player available at the draft. He has great hands, feet and an insatiable appetite to succeed. He'll be a franchise-defining player."

His production this season was simply absurd:

If there was any doubt that Hughes is the top player in the 2019 NHL draft, he likely quelled those concerns with his amazing performance at the IIHF World Under-18 Championship this year. He should be an NHL superstar and the face of the Devils in no time.