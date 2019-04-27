New England Patriots Win NFL Draft Yet Again

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The New England Patriots are better at talent evaluation than the rest of the NFL, and they continued to prove it with their five picks through three rounds of the 2019 NFL draft.

A combination of quantity added to consistent quality with an unrivaled understanding of organizational preference makes the Patriots' approach ideal.

Basically, three things have become certainties in life: death, taxes and the Patriots reloading with a myriad of draft selections. But the organization does its best work beyond the first round, which it did again Friday in the draft's second and third rounds.

But the team's 32nd overall pick shouldn't be overlooked. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry will be a big part of an offense that lost Josh Gordon and Rob Gronkowski within the past year.

"I would say that one of the things he does well is he plays the ball in the air," director of player personnel Nick Caserio said, per NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. "I'd say the coverage in this league is tight, regardless of the type of player or receiver that you are. The coverage is tight. You're going to have to make some plays in some tight quarters. Receivers have to do it."

Harry is a high-point machine and gives quarterback Tom Brady a big body and reliable presence outside the numbers. Julian Edelman is fantastic working from the slot and serving as Brady's security blanket. But past players like Gordon and Randy Moss brought different dynamics to the scheme.

Harry isn't on par with those elite targets, but his sticky hands, uncanny body control and strength to outmuscle defenders will give him an edge.

The Patriots aren't a reactive lot. The team could have experienced a knee-jerk reaction to Gronkowski's retirement and drafted any of the six tight ends that heard their names called after the 32nd pick. New England is far too patient, though. Bill Belichick and Co. manipulate the draft to their liking. They're not going to stand pat and simply take whoever is available at a position of need. No, the Patriots love to deal and add assets.

Belichick completed four trades Friday. Those agreements went in both directions. In every instance, the Patriots found value with their selections.

Once the run of cornerbacks started at the top of the second round, New England wanted in on the action and flipped second- and third-round picks to land Vanderbilt's Joejuan Williams. Like Harry, Williams brings a different dynamic to the team.

At 6'4" and 211 pounds, Williams is a massive corner. His size, length and ball skills were unequaled in this year's class. The second-team All-SEC performer led the conference and tied for ninth overall nationally with 18 defended passes last season.

"I feel like I have the complete package," Williams said in his initial conference call with local media. "I can run, cover and hit."

New England brass is always trying to stay ahead of the curve. It's where the team's true strength lies. In this instance, Belichick found a way to counteract the trend that receivers are getting bigger.

"So, this is another year where there's a lot of big receivers—6'4", 225, 230, whatever they are—I mean, somebody's going to have to cover those guys one of these days," the coach said prior to the draft, per The Athletic's Nick Underhill.

Belichick found just the guy to do it. Williams should immediately challenge Jason McCourty and J.C. Jackson as the No. 2 cornerback opposite Stephon Gilmore. At worst, the rookie will be a situational matchup option against bigger targets.

New England traded back three more times before the day came to a close. This is where the team did its best work.

With the 77th overall pick, the Patriots chose Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich. Some players exude "The Patriot Way" before they ever play for the franchise. Winovich is one of those individuals. The long-haired defender plays with a level of tenacity not seen among most prospects.

"I like to think of myself as a junkyard dog," he told reporters after being drafted.

But it's more than a specific trait. The defender is highly intelligent with a unique point of view. The two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection will question everything—which is perfect in New England. He's also a relentless pass-rusher with position flexibility.

Trey Flowers signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency. Winovich doesn't have the same skill set as Flowers, but he can play end or even stand up in a two-point stance. He'll add more punch to the Patriots' pass rush. Winovich's lateral agility stood out during the predraft process. The Michigan product had 18 career sacks and led all edge defenders at the combine with a 4.11-second short shuttle. Winovich finished third with a 6.94-second three-cone effort.

Furthermore, he led all Big Ten edge defenders with an 11.8 run-stop percentage last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Ten picks later, the Patriots added to an already stacked backfield. Damien Harris will join James White, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead in New England's running back rotation. Earlier in the process, Harris looked like the top running back prospect in the class. Instead, he fell to the third round and was the sixth runner off the board.

The 216-pound back brings a physical presence to the group. Harris averaged 3.16 yards after contact last season, per PFF.

"This falls into the 'good football player' category relative to the other options we were looking at on the board," Caserio said of Harris, per ESPN.com's Mike Reiss. "... Consistently productive; basically averaged 1,000 yards in the SEC (2,913 rushing yards over the last three seasons) and they have a lot of good backs."

The Patriots then landed a future starting-caliber left or right tackle in West Virginia's Yodny Cajuste with the 101st pick. Cajuste tumbled into the late third round because he required surgery in March to repair a quad muscle, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 6'5", 312-pound blocker with 34-inch arms has the physical tools necessary to excel at either tackle spot. Cajuste is an easy mover to mirror athletic defenders in his pass set. He'll have a chance to eventually push last year's 23rd overall pick, Isaiah Wynn, or 30-year-old right tackle Marcus Cannon for a starting spot.

The Patriots have plenty of more work to do with seven Day 3 selections, giving them plenty of chances to add a tight end. But they've already addressed three premium positions and multiple needs areas.

Everything from this point forward is icing on the cake since New England has already won this year's draft process. Everyone else should just accept the fact that the Patriots have come the closest to making an inexact science an exact process.

