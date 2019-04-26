Ranking Each Quarterback Selected in 1st Round of NFL Draft in the Last Decade

3 of 14

Nick Wass/Associated Press

20. Lamar Jackson (2018 No. 32 pick—Baltimore Ravens)

99-170 (58.2%), 1,201 yards, 6 TD, 3 INT, 84.5 Rate, 6-1 record

It's too early to know where to slot any of the five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 draft, but especially so with Lamar Jackson. In seven starts, he never threw for more than 204 yards and didn't post a passer rating higher than 101.3. But Baltimore scored at least 20 points in all seven of those starts and won six of those games because Jackson's legs are an ever-present danger. If he can stay healthy, he might be the next Michael Vick or Cam Newton. His rushing yards per game (43.4) are right on pace with Vick and Newton's career averages (42.7 and 39.1, respectively). He also might be the next Robert Griffin III, who averaged 37.1 rushing yards per game before his career succumbed to injuries. We'll see.

19. Josh Freeman (2009 No. 17 pick—Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

1179-2048 (57.6%), 13,873 yards, 81 TD, 68 INT, 77.6 Rate, 25-36 record

Freeman's career was like a bottle rocket. His second season in the NFL was great. He threw for 3,451 yards with 25 touchdowns against six interceptions, and he was Tebow-like in terms of fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. But that late magic turned into frequent back-breaking interceptions for the following two seasons. And, after a dreadful three-game start to the 2013 season, he was never considered long-term-starter material again.

18. Sam Darnold (2018 No. 3 pick—New York Jets)

239-414 (57.7%), 2,865 yards, 17 TD, 15 INT, 77.6 Rate, 4-9 record

Darnold's rookie season was a mixed bag of excellence and atrocity. He looked great in Week 1 against Detroit and had impressive showings against playoff teams in Indianapolis and Houston. But he also threw six interceptions in two games against Miami and was downright dreadful against Cleveland and Minnesota. In year two, maybe we'll get a better idea of who the real Darnold is.

17. Mark Sanchez (2009 No. 5 pick—New York Jets)

1314-2320 (56.6%), 15,357 yards, 86 TD, 89 INT, 73.2 Rate, 37-36 record

The efficiency numbers are rather ugly for Sanchez, but he began his career by leading the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Games. Moreover, he was able to hang on to a full-time starting job for four years, and likely would have kept it even longer if not for a season-ending shoulder injury suffered in the 2013 preseason. If you want to rank him in the low 20s because of the butt fumble, though, we understand.

16. Blake Bortles (2014 No. 3 pick—Jacksonville Jaguars)

1561-2632 (59.3%), 17,646 yards, 103 TD, 75 INT, 80.6 Rate, 24-49 record

Though Bortles led Jacksonville to the 2017 AFC Championship Game, the Jaguars lost more than two-thirds of his starts over the past five seasons. That isn't all his fault, of course, but he hasn't been much more than a replacement-level quarterback. And after half a decade of being given every chance to prove he deserves to start, he's now a backup with the Rams.