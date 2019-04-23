NFL Draft 2019: Mock Predictions and Odds for All Round-1 Prospects

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The odds for the 2019 NFL draft suggest that the move we all expect to happen will occur Thursday night in Nashville.

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray has been the odds-on favorite to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick for quite some time.

Murray and the Arizona Cardinals have been linked since the second he chose football over baseball, but there is still a slim chance the NFC West side goes in a different direction.

If that is the case, some bettors could make a decent amount of money off a wager on the No. 1 pick since all of the defensive players in the mix for the top selection have favorable odds.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

26. Indianapolis Colts: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

32. New England Patriots: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

Odds

Odds via OddsChecker

No. 1 Overall Pick

Kyler Murray (-600; Bet $600 to win $100)

Quinnen Williams (+350; Bet $100 to win $350)

Nick Bosa (+370)

Dwayne Haskins (+1,600)

Josh Allen (+2,000)

Ed Oliver (+2,500)

Despite a drop from -750 to -600 in recent days, Murray is still the overwhelming favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick.

Murray has been connected to the Cardinals because he appears to be a strong fit in the offense of first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Although the links between Murray and the Cardinals are strong, Arizona still has to find a solution to its quarterback situation and trade Josh Rosen to open the door for the Oklahoma product.

If the Cardinals want to go in a different direction, Quinnen Williams and Nick Bosa appear to be the best options.

According to Pete Prisco of CBS Sports, he understands the Cardinals are going in a different direction.

"From what I've been told, they are going in a different direction," Prisco said on CBS Sports HQ, "They are not going to draft Kyler Murray."

This could be true, but it could also be a smoke screen sent out by those within the Cardinals organization to throw off the teams beneath them in the draft order.

Teams will do anything to send other franchises in different directions in the days before the draft, but you can make a legitimate case the Cardinals should go with defense over offense.

One of the primary reasons the Cardinals landed the No. 1 pick was their terrible defense, and the selection of either Williams or Bosa would go a long way in reversing the team's fortune on that side of the ball.

Before Murray declared for the draft, Bosa was widely regarded as the No. 1 pick, but Williams has jumped over the Ohio State product in some mock drafts because of his run-stopping ability and potential to grow, as he left college as a redshirt sophomore.

Any of the other betting options for the No. 1 pick aren't worth your time. Even if a trade occurs for the No. 1 pick, it is likely that Murray, Bosa or Williams is the selection.

Josh Allen is likely to be selected somewhere in the top five, while Dwayne Haskins' fate could be determined by what the New York Giants choose to do with the No. 6 pick.

Ed Oliver is the wild-card of the bunch, but unless the Cardinals value him more than Williams, he will have to wait to hear his name called for a few picks Thursday night.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.