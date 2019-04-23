1 Trade for Every Rebuilding NBA Team

0 of 6

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

When the NBA playoffs start, it's easy to forget about the other half of the league. And it's even easier to disregard the clubs that were nowhere near postseason races after the All-Star break.

Here, we'll remember those forgotten teams with trade ideas to help them stay relevant a little longer next year.

Not every team with a rotten 2018-19 record falls into the rebuilding category. The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last year, sniffed the race as late as February and have a cornerstone in Karl-Anthony Towns. The Dallas Mavericks also posted a win total in the 30s while adding Kristaps Porzingis in a deal that cost them a pair of first-rounders. They're closer to "built" than "rebuilding."

The Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings, Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets aren't rebuilding, either. They all missed the postseason but are either firmly planted on the mediocrity treadmill or have reason to trust that better luck (or free agency) will deliver better results in 2019-20.

The teams on which we'll focus should be looking for young talent, draft picks, distressed assets, fresh starts and, above all, paths back to respectability.