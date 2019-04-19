NFL Draft Rumors: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's Stock Not Impacted by Injuries

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IApril 19, 2019

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 77-yard reception against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill)
Cooper Neill/Associated Press

The Oklahoma Sooners may be responsible for both the first quarterback and wide receiver taken off the board in the 2019 NFL draft despite Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown recovering from a January Lisfranc surgery. 

On Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Brown's foot injury has not affected his draft stock: 

"Usually when you have a receiver who has a major injury, didn't work out, usually that knocks him down. I haven't actually heard anyone knock Hollywood Brown down for this foot injury. The size is a little bit of a concern. Although, basically a slot receiver and those guys can certainly be a little smaller and a little shiftier.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he is the first receiver off the board. It is a very muddled group. There's no clear cut No. 1." 

The 5'10", 168-pound receiver played in 14 games (13 starts) for the Sooners last season. Brown caught 75 balls from Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

