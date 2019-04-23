Ranking the Worst Draft Picks in NFL History

1 of 10

James Kenney/Associated Press

No. 8 pick in 2011

The Tennessee Titans' whiff on quarterback Jake Locker in one of the least talked about draft busts in NFL history.

Locker was selected No. 8 in 2011 in what happened to be one of the best drafts in the past decade. Heading into the 2010 college football season, Locker was widely regarded as a potential No. 1 pick. But after failing to complete better than 56 percent of his passes as a senior, he "fell" to the Titans.

Locker started just 23 games in his NFL career, completing 57.5 percent of passes with a passer rating of 79. He was never accurate or consistent enough to warrant a starting job.

After four seasons in the NFL, he retired in 2015, as he wasn't able to garner any interest on the free-agent market after dealing with injuries throughout his career. Making matters worse, Tyron Smith and J.J. Watt were two of the next three picks to come off the board.