Tyreek Hill Reportedly Loses Custody of Son amid Child Abuse Investigation

The 3-year-old son of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal has reportedly been removed from the custody of the couple amid a child abuse investigation.

Laura Bauer, Brooke Pryor and Steve Vockrodt of the Kansas City Star reported the pair were in court Wednesday as part of a “child in need of care” case. The Kansas Department for Children and Families did not confirm the child has been taken out of the home or that a case was ongoing, but "federal and state laws prohibit the agency from talking about a specific case."

The report notes "it isn’t clear when the boy was removed, or who he is staying with now."

Police declined to file charges following a March 5 police report looking into possible child abuse or neglect but are investigating claims of battery against a juvenile mentioned in a March 14 report. The latter notes the child suffered a broken arm.

The NFL is conducting its own investigation into the matter. The Star reported earlier Thursday that the league contacted Kansas City police to obtain reports regarding “recent child abuse complaints involving the parents Crystal Espinal and Tyreek Hill as it relates to alleged injuries sustained by the couple’s minor child.”

The NFL wrote in its letter that it is “reviewing this incident to evaluate whether a violation of the NFL Personal Conduct Policy occurred related to a complaint or arrest involving an NFL employee, in this case, Mr. Hill.”

Hill was arrested in December 2014 after choking and punching Espinal, who was then pregnant with their son. He pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and was dismissed from the Oklahoma State football team, though the charges were later expunged.