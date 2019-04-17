2019 NFL Odds: Complete Week 1 Lines Revealed After Wednesday Schedule Release

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The NFL officially released the 2019 NFL schedule on Wednesday, and sportsbooks didn't waste time posting spread and over/under totals for the entire Week 1 slate.

Here's a look at Westgate SuperBook's Week 1 odds (h/t Kaleen Jones of Sports Illustrated) as well as two way-too-early picks (one spread, one over/under).

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 46 O/U)

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 47.5 O/U) at Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5, 45 O/U)

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 52.5 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 37 O/U) at Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5, 47.5 O/U)

Buffalo Bills (-3.5, 38.5 O/U) at New York Jets

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-8, 46.5 O/U)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 48 O/U)

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 43.5 O/U)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (PK, 49 O/U)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5, 46.5 O/U)

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 49 O/U)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-6, 51.5 O/U)

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 53.5 O/U)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 43 O/U)

Take the Over: Buffalo Bills (38.5 O/U) at New York Jets

The New York Jets offense should only get better with the addition of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell, who has amassed 7,996 yards from scrimmage in 62 career games.

Sam Darnold returns to quarterback after a promising rookie season, and Gang Green also signed Washington Redskins wideout Jamison Crowder to round out the pass-catching crew.

Add in the healthy return of wide receiver Quincy Enunwa, who showed a solid rapport with Darnold, and you have the makings of a decent offense.

The Bills offense may get a bad rap after finishing third-to-last in points per game last season, but the unit showed significant promise at the end of the season. Buffalo went 4-3 in its final seven games, averaging 24.7 points per contest.

Josh Allen proved difficult to beat with his rushing prowess, although it's unlikely we'll be seeing him average 111.7 rushing yards per game over a three-matchup stretch next year. Still, he showed a solid connection with wideouts Robert Foster and Isaiah McKenzie, both of whom will be back next year.

Both of these offenses don't carry great reputations, but that could change.

Take the Underdog and the Hook: Indianapolis Colts (+3.5) over Los Angeles Chargers

This pick is more about the Colts and less regarding the Chargers, who should turn in a winning season barring injuries.

The Indianapolis Colts went 9-1 in their last 10 regular-season games and crushed the AFC South champion Houston Texans in their wild-card playoff game. Their 2018 campaign ended in disappointing fashion after a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Colts looked like they'll be hanging around the top of the AFC for a while. They also made a couple of shrewd moves in adding Chiefs edge-rusher Justin Houston and Panthers wideout Devin Funchess.

The Colts could conceivably take a great leap forward and make the Super Bowl next season, especially with shrewd general manager Chris Ballard still waiting to pick the team's next class of rookies. Last season's crew impressed, led by Defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard and bruising offensive guard Quenton Nelson. That duo will be back.

As far as this matchup, Indianapolis is favored higher in Super Bowl odds ledgers: Per Vegas Insider, the Colts are 16-1 to win the Super Bowl, while L.A. is at 30-1.

The rule of thumb is that the home team always gets three points to start, but the half-point hook implies the books think the Bolts are a bit better. That may not be the case this year, and the Colts could cover and win outright here.