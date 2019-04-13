NFL Draft 2019: Mock Draft and Potential Surprise 1st-Round Picks to Watch

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NFL draft is all about surprises.

Year after year, we see teams reaching, prospects falling and both fans and analysts alike wondering aloud what exactly is transpiring.

After laying out our latest first-round mock, we'll spotlight three possible surprise first-round picks who aren't on our board but could end up on the official one come April 25.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

13. Miami Dolphins: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

15. Washington Redskins: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

18. Minnesota Vikings: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

21. Seattle Seahawks: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

22. Baltimore Ravens: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

23. Houston Texans: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G/T, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

31. Los Angeles Rams: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Potential Surprise First-Rounders

Will Grier, QB, West Virginia

Give Grier a clean pocket, and he'll pick apart defenses like a virtual master of the Madden world. Over three seasons split between Florida and West Virginia, he totaled 8,556 passing yards in 28 games, completing 65.7 percent of his passes and tallying 81 touchdowns against 23 interceptions.

If a quarterback-needy team trusts its protection, Grier might make a ton of sense—even late in the opening round.

According to Pro Football Focus, 57.4 percent of Grier's throws came in less than 2.5 seconds. He completed 70.2 percent of those passes with a 23-to-4 touchdown ratio. But when his protection broke down and he was forced out of the pocket, his completion percentage plummeted to 43.8.

This quarterback class looks thin, though, and that might make for a fluid board. It's possible Grier's arm talent could wow someone, especially if he's slinging it around with open air in front of him.

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

A former five-star prospect, Little sometimes looks the part of a first-round pick.

He's not lacking when it comes to size, length or quickness, and those physical tools might push him into top-32 consideration.

"The need at offensive tackle could cause a team to panic and reach for Little, who was considered a Round 1 player before the 2018 college season began but struggled on the field and had a poor combine showing," Bleacher Report's Matt Miller wrote.

Little's issue is with inconsistency, and it's pressing enough that ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. doesn't have Little coming off the board until the 80th pick. But when you combine the pedigree with his raw ability, it's possible at least one front office thinks he's worth the gamble.

David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

The draft combine wasn't a make-or-break proposition for Montgomery, but he hurt his stock more than he helped it. The one thing missing on his tape was elite burst, and he didn't alleviate that concern with an underwhelming 40-yard dash time of 4.63 seconds.

But he has every-down potential with great vision, soft hands and rapid change-of-direction ability.

"That's my guy," an AFC team's scouting director told NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "If he gets with the right team, he's going to be the best running back to come out of this class."

On the field, Montgomery resembles Kareem Hunt, who played for now-Cyclones coach Matt Campbell when both were at Toledo. Montgomery is the second-rated running back in this class for both Miller and Pro Football Focus, so his name should be in play as soon as Josh Jacobs gets called.