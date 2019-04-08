Report: Chris Mullin to Step Down as St. John's Head Coach After 4 Seasons

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

St. John's head coach Chris Mullin works the bench during the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Arizona State, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

Chris Mullin will reportedly step down as head coach of the St. John's men's basketball team, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. 

The coach is coming off his fourth season in charge of the Big East team and produced a 59-73 overall record. He led the squad to a 21-13 record in 2018-19, which was good enough to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since he took over.

    

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

