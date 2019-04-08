Eden Hazard Shines as Chelsea Defeat West Ham 2-0 in Premier League

Eden Hazard Shines as Chelsea Defeat West Ham 2-0 in Premier LeagueApril 8, 2019
Eden Hazard fired Chelsea to third in the Premier League on Monday as he grabbed both goals in a 2-0 win over West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.
Hazard scored a sensational solo goal to give Chelsea the lead in the 24th minute. After picking up the ball 35 yards out from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the Belgian drove toward goal and wriggled past three players before tucking home past Lukasz Fabianski.
Gonzalo Higuain rattled the post from a tight angle shortly after, and West Ham were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Marko Arnautovic bowled over Hazard with a shoulder challenge.
Kepa Arrizabalaga was on hand to keep out Manuel Lanzini, who had the Irons' best chance as they improved in the second half.
However, Hazard sealed the Blues' third consecutive league win in the 90th minute when he controlled Ross Barkley's pass and lashed a low effort past Fabianski.
Real Shouldn't Blink at £100m Hazard Price Tag
According to MailOnline's Sami Mokbel and Jonathan Spencer, Real Madrid are eager to sign Hazard this summer but aren't prepared to meet Chelsea's £100 million asking price.
While it's understandable they might be reluctant to do so given he'll have just one year remaining on his contract at the end of the season, his goal and performance against West Ham was a reminder he's worth every penny.
The winger had been relatively quiet in the opening period of the match, but he exploded to life in his stunning run, setting Twitter alight in the process:
Jack Rathborn @JackRathborn
One of Hazard’s best goals for Chelsea, total control moving at speed, really has had an outstanding season, could even be in POTY conversation #CHEWHU
Tom Victor @tomvictor
Turns out Eden Hazard is better than the entire West Ham team combined, just in case that was in any doubt
Uche Amako @UcheAmako
One of the goals of the season from Eden Hazard. The speed, balance, composure & finish. Sensational. He's going to be a massive miss for the Premier League when he leaves in the summer. One of the few genuinely world class players #CHEWHU
Bleacher Report's Dean Jones and the Sunday World's Kevin Palmer were quick to note Real's interest in him following the goal:
Dean Jones @DeanJonesBR
That was absolute magic from Hazard. Exactly what Real Madrid have been missing 🤭
Kevin Palmer @RealKevinPalmer
Just in case the Real Madrid hierarchy needed any convincing over a summer move from Eden Hazard, that goal should end their debate. Dare we say Messi-like #CHEWHU https://t.co/0ckRkMwFzZ
Los Blancos have not yet replaced Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu following his departure last summer.
While Hazard might not be able to replace the Portuguese superstar's incredible numbers, his are nevertheless impressive:
Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 @HLNinEngeland
Quality. A brace for Eden Hazard. Premier League return: ⚽️ 16 goals 🅰️ 12 assists His best season in stats. His feet are definitely still in London. #cfc https://t.co/n8OYtF99Ig
He continued to cause the Hammers problems for the remainder of the match as they struggled to contain his pace and trickery, he took his second goal ruthlessly and he should have been awarded a penalty, too.
Aside from 18-year-old Vinicius Jr., Real have lacked a spark of inspiration in the final third this season, and that's something Hazard can provide in abundance.
The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he'd likely thrive alongside a selfless striker like Karim Benzema in the same way he dovetails well with Olivier Giroud.
Real should not hesitate in their pursuit of him as they look to rebuild.
What's Next
Chelsea travel to take on Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday before playing at Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, a day after West Ham play Manchester United at Old Trafford.
