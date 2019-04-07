2019 NFL Mock Draft: 1st-Round Predictions for Nation's Top Prospects

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The NFL draft is quickly approaching, and the first-round picture remains murkier than usual thanks to the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite rampant speculation that Arizona is targeting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, the Cardinals are also showing interest in other options. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Arizona recently met with Alabama's Quinnen Williams and Ohio State's Nick Bosa.

The Cardinals' decision will have more of a ripple effect on the draft than usual due to the fact that it involves multiple quarterbacks. If Arizona takes Murray, they will likely trade 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen, which would fill another team's quarterback need. So it's possible one selection could lead to two teams landing their quarterback of the future.

We will likely learn more about the Cardinals' decision before April 25, but until then, here's a look at how the first round could play out if they settle on Murray at No. 1.

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

9. Buffalo Bills: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

14. Atlanta Falcons: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

15. Washington Redskins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

16. Carolina Panthers: Garrett Bradbury, OL, NC State

17. New York Giants (from CLE): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State



18. Minnesota Vikings: Chris Lindstrom, OG, Boston College

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

21. Seattle Seahawks: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

23. Houston Texans: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

24. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

26. Indianapolis Colts: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

27. Oakland Raiders (from DAL): Chase Winovich, EDGE, Michigan

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

30. Green Bay Packers (from NO): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State

32. New England Patriots: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams

After trading Khalil Mack and generating just 13 sacks in 2018, the Oakland Raiders' most glaring need is a pass-rusher. Traditionally, that means targeting an edge-rusher, but this could be a rare scenario in which a team addresses its pass-rush need with an interior defensive lineman.

According to Pro Football Focus, Quinnen Williams led all interior defensive linemen a season ago, with 55 total pressures. That type of production is difficult to find from a defensive tackle, and Williams could have an Aaron Donald-like impact at the next level.

Not every team would take this unconventional approach to addressing a pass-rush issue, but the Raiders may be an exception because of head coach Jon Gruden's history. During his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gruden worked with Warren Sapp and saw the impact a dominant interior pass-rusher can have on a defense.

6. New York Giants: Montez Sweat

The New York Giants are a tough team to figure out this year thanks to general manager Dave Gettleman's bizarre approach to rebuilding a sinking franchise. For the second year in a row, New York needs a quarterback, but Gettleman appears to be set on sticking with the 38-year-old Eli Manning. Yet despite wanting to stick with the veteran quarterback, Gettleman just traded his top weapon, Odell Beckham Jr.

Gettleman also traded Olivier Vernon this offseason, a year after he led the team in sacks. Without any other viable pass-rushers on the roster, Gettleman created another need for himself and possibly an excuse to avoid drafting a quarterback.

Nick Bosa and Josh Allen would be the ideal targets but will likely already be off the board. Mississippi State's Montez Sweat is coming off a dominant combine performance and could be the next-best option for New York.

15. Washington Redskins: Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Redskins are in a tough position in this year's draft. They need a quarterback, but at No. 15, there's no guarantee a viable option will be on the board.

Another wild card to the Redskins' draft plans is a potential trade for Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen.

According to NBC Sports' JP Finlay, Washington has emerged as a front-runner to land Rosen in a trade—assuming Arizona settles on taking Kyler Murray at No. 1.

If Washington lands Rosen and Haskins falls to No. 15, the Redskins may find themselves in a position to trade down and recoup some of the picks lost in the trade for Rosen.