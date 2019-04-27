Cole Holcomb NFL Draft 2019: Scouting Report for Washington Redskins' Pick

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

STRENGTHS



—Led team in tackles for three consecutive seasons.

—Instinctual player who understands how plays develop.

—Wins with hustle and effort from whistle to whistle.

—Eyes the football on contact and is always looking to create big plays and turnovers.

WEAKNESSES



—Rarely wins battles upon contact and will lose to the majority of NFL backs.

—Lower half looks undersized and doesn't have the overall thickness to drop weight and use leverage.

—Lunging tackler who has to put everything behind each hit for effectiveness.

—Hip fluidity is average at best and will become an issue if asked to cover in space.

OVERALL



Cole Holcomb's deficiencies as a tackler will always be tied to his build. The NFL team that gives him a shot will need to have a plan to add thickness to his body. What he offers as a playmaking weak-side linebacker is negated by some coverage concerns that will quickly be exploited. In the meantime, his instincts and energy should give him a chance to become a core special teamer somewhere.

GRADE: 4.99 (CAMP PLAYER)

PRO COMPARISON: Nathan Gerry