NFL Free Agency: An Early Look at Players Poised for Mega 2020 Paydays

0 of 9

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

As Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards said, you play to win the game, but veterans also want adequate compensation. Among players, there are two goals: victories and cash.

NFL players will use negotiating tactics and leverage to push for a pay raise. On a basic level, veterans must accrue three years of service before they're eligible for an extension. Beyond that, production and, in some cases, a threat to hold out will lead to a new deal. Running back Le'Veon Bell took his stance a step further and missed an entire season for long-term financial security.

Free agency rewards talents for their hard work and dedication to the game. This offseason, defensive end Trey Flowers signed a massive five-year, $90 million pact with the Detroit Lions. Safety Landon Collins inked a six-year, $84 million contract with the Washington Redskins. Quarterback Nick Foles raked in $50.1 million in guarantees from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who's primed for a mega payday in 2020?

We'll look at every position group and predict the top veterans likely to hit the open market. The list doesn't include players in active negotiations with their teams, those with the franchise tag since they're able to sign long-term contracts before the July 15 deadline, or 2016 first-rounders because of a fifth-year option that extends their rookie deals through the 2020 campaign.