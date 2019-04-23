2019 NFL Mock Draft: Mike Tanier's Final Projections

32 of 32

Brad Tollefson/Associated Press

We had a lot of fun at the Giants' expense in this mock draft, but now it's time to get serious for a moment.

(House lights dim.)

This is an awful draft for selecting a quarterback of the future. Grier may look like a reach here, but most fans wouldn't blink if we mocked him the Giants at the top of the second round. And Grier—whose film is a mix of tasty highlights and alarming mistakes in a less-than-ideal ratio—has higher upside than Daniel Jones and perhaps Dwayne Haskins.

By making the Giants trade down twice, we armed them with extra third-round picks. Let's give them Kansas State tackle Dalton Risner in the second round, then versatile Ohio State defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and tall, toolsy Vanderbilt defensive back Joejuan Williams with the mock extra picks in the third.

Throw in Devin White and some late-round picks, and does this really look like a bad draft class for the Giants?

OK, yeah, it still does.

But there's no getting Odell Beckham Jr. back and no time-traveling to select Sam Darnold last year. At least our mock draft has the Giants wheeling and dealing, filling as many needs as possible and trading back instead of overdrafting in this weak quarterback class.

Unless Kyler Murray slips, Giants fans are likely to be disappointed Thursday night no matter what the team does.

Murray won't slip.

And the Giants probably wouldn't draft him if he did.