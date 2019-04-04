Highlighting the Trade Hot Spots of the 2019 NFL Draft

0 of 8

JASON DECROW/Associated Press

With the calendar turning to April, we've officially reached NFL draft month. From here, the drama and intrigue will only increase—as will the number of smokescreens surrounding the 2019 draft.

Some of the smoke will cover up which prospects teams are actually interested in drafting. Some will cover up teams' interests in making draft-day trades. Teams don't like to prematurely admit their willingness to move out of draft slots because doing so can hurt their potential trade value leverage.

Where there's smoke, there's often fire. Some spots in the draft just make too much sense as trade points to be believably off limits. Few teams tipped their hands before last year's draft, but 16 of 2018's 32 first-round picks ended up being made by teams who didn't originally own the selection.

We'll examine the trade hot spots in the 2019 draft, along with why deals at those spots make sense for all parties involved.