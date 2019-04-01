2019 NFL Draft Rumors: QB Drew Lock to Visit with Giants, Redskins

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: Quarterback Drew Lock of Missouri in action during day three of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is expected to meet with the New York Giants and Washington this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news, noting the Giants previously met with Lock at Missouri's pro day.

Washington has the 15th pick in the first round, while the Giants have Nos. 6 and 17. Lock is considered a borderline first-round pick, so the middle of the first round is the area where teams could be willing to take a chance on his physical tools. 

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

