2019 NFL Draft Rumors: QB Drew Lock to Visit with Giants, Redskins

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is expected to meet with the New York Giants and Washington this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news, noting the Giants previously met with Lock at Missouri's pro day.

Washington has the 15th pick in the first round, while the Giants have Nos. 6 and 17. Lock is considered a borderline first-round pick, so the middle of the first round is the area where teams could be willing to take a chance on his physical tools.

